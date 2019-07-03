Total Solar Eclipse Plunges Chile Into Darkness
The best views this time were from Chile's sprawling Atacama desert north of the coastal city of La Serena, where a lack of humidity and city lights combine to create the world's clearest skies.
A solar eclipse is observed at Coquimbo, Chile, July 2, 2019. (Image: REUTERS)
Santiago: Hundreds of thousands of tourists scattered across the north Chilean desert on Tuesday to experience a rare, and irresistible combination for astronomy buffs: a total eclipse of the sun viewed from beneath the world's clearest skies.
A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, plunging the planet into darkness. It happens only rarely in any given spot across the globe.
The best views this time were from Chile's sprawling Atacama desert north of the coastal city of La Serena, where a lack of humidity and city lights combine to create the world's clearest skies.
The region had not seen an eclipse since 1592, according to the Chilean Astronomy Society. The next one is expected in 2165.
Eclipse-watchers in Chile were not disappointed on Tuesday. The 95-mile (150-kilometer) band of total darkness moved eastward across the open Pacific Ocean late in the afternoon, making landfall in Chile at 4:38 p.m. EDT (2038 GMT).
Clear skies dominated from the South American country's northern border with Peru south to the capital of Santiago, where office workers poured from buildings to catch a glimpse of the phenomenon.
Earlier in the day, a run on special "eclipse-viewing" glasses downtown had led to a shortage in many stores, with street vendors charging as much as $10 for a pair of the disposable, cardboard-framed lenses.
"This is something rare that we may never see again," said Marcos Sanchez, a 53-year-old pensioner from Santiago who had purchased 16 of the lenses from an informal vendor downtown for himself and his family.
Also Watch
-
Mumbai Floods : Why are Mumbai Rains so Disastrous Despite the Thousand Crores Spent?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Understanding the Grim Reality Of Migrant & Refugee Crisis
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Why The Hue and Cry About Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
First Batch of Pilgrims Leaves for Amarnath Yatra
-
Saturday 29 June , 2019
Budget 2019: What Women Would Want From The Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cristiano RonalCow: Harsha Bhogle Tweets Video of Cow Playing Football and Netizens Crack Up
- Jasprit Bumrah's Hunger For Wickets in World Cup is a Meme You Never Knew You Needed
- Fan Hit in Stands By Rohit Six Receives Autographed Hat
- ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistan & Arthur Desperate for a Shot at World Cup Glory
- Skymet Sets up 100 Automatic Weather Stations in Mumbai to Track Heavy Rains And Flooding
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s