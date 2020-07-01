WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Toymaker Lego Joins Campaign to Boycott Social Media Advertising on Facebook

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

The Danish company, known for its colourful plastic bricks, said in a statement it would review the "standards we apply to advertising and engagement on global social media platforms".

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: July 1, 2020, 4:14 PM IST
Share this:

Toymaker Lego said on Wednesday it would pause social media advertising for at least a month, joining a long list of companies that say Facebook is not doing enough to stop hate speech on its platforms.

The Danish company, known for its colourful plastic bricks, said in a statement it would review the "standards we apply to advertising and engagement on global social media platforms".

The 'Stop Hate for Profit' campaign was started by several U.S. civil rights groups after the death of African-American George Floyd in police custody triggered widespread protests against racial discrimination in the United States.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading