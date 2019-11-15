Traces of Hindu Temples, Life of Alexander Found in 3000-year-old City Discovered in Pakistan
The experts believe that Alexander came to Swat along with his army in 326 BC and defeated the opponents in a battle at Odigram area and constructed the walled city named Bazeera and a fort.
Representative image
Peshawar: The archaeological experts from Pakistan and Italy have discovered a 3000-year-old city, believed to be the remains of Alexander the Great, in joint excavation in northwest Pakistan.
The discovery of the city named Bazeera was made in Barikot Tehsil of Swat District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province famous for 5,000 years old civilisation and its artifacts. The discovery also find traces of Hindu temples, coins, stupa, pots and weapons of that period.
The experts believe that Alexander came to Swat along with his army in 326 BC and defeated the opponents in a battle at Odigram area and constructed the walled city named Bazeera and a fort. The experts also found traces of life in the city even before Alexander's period.
Before Alexander, the followers of Indo-Greek, budhmat, Hindu Shahi and Muslims lived in the city
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kim Kardashian Shares Pictures of Times She 'Taped up' Her Breasts
- Lata Mangeshkar is Doing Much Better, Says Singer's Team
- FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Doungel Scores in Injury Time to Help India Draw With Afghanistan
- Moto Razr Returns With Flexible Flip Display, Snapdragon 710 SoC: Features, Price and More
- Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch Launched With a New Keyboard, Price Starts at Rs 1,99,900