Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Trade Talks With Beijing 'Going Very Well', Says Trump Ahead of Meet with Chinese Vice Premier

Chinese Vice Premier Liu, leading a high-powered Chinese delegation, held talks with top officials of the Trump Administration led by US trade representative Robert, Lighthizer on a comprehensive bilateral trade.

PTI

Updated:October 11, 2019, 7:59 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Trade Talks With Beijing 'Going Very Well', Says Trump Ahead of Meet with Chinese Vice Premier
File photo of US president Donald Trump. (Reuters)

Washington: Trade talks with China are going very well, US President Donald Trump said on the eve of his meeting with the visiting Chinese Vice Premier Liu.

Liu, leading a high-powered Chinese delegation, held talks with top officials of the Trump Administration led by US trade representative Robert, Lighthizer on a comprehensive bilateral trade.

"We just completed a negotiation with China. We're doing very well. We're having another one tomorrow. I'm meeting with the Vice Premier over at the White House. And I think it's going really well, I will say. I think it's going really well," Trump told reporters at the White House on Thursday.

"We had a very, very good negotiation with China. They'll be speaking a little bit later, but they're basically wrapping it up, and we're going to see them tomorrow, right here. It's going very well," Trump added.

The US president is scheduled to meet the Chinese vice premier at the White House on Friday. According to the Wall Street Journal, the meetings were conducted behind closed doors, and officials only provided a list of broad topics to be discussed.

Still, business leaders and others following the talks are hoping for possible concessions or "early harvests" toward a future comprehensive deal that could include China offering more agriculture purchases, a joint pact to deter Beijing from devaluing its currency and on the US side, suspending planned tariffs and relaxing export bans against blacklisted Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies Co, the financial daily said.

US-China Business Council president Craig Allen, who met Liu in Washington on Wednesday, said China's top negotiator "seemed to take a very pragmatic view on what could be expected from the US in terms of producing a balanced agreement and noted this would be a process rather than a single deal that would resolve all issues," the newspaper reported.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram