Trade War Escalates as China Announces Retaliatory Tariffs on US Goods Worth $75 Billion

Beijing: China has announced it will raise tariffs on $75 billion of US products in retaliation for President Donald Trump's planned Sept 1 duty increase in a war over trade and technology policy. The official Xinhua News Agency said Friday the tariffs of 10% and 5% take effect on two batches of goods September 1 and December 15 but gave no details on what imports would be affected.

Trump previously announced plans to raise tariffs on an additional $300 billion of Chinese imports on September 1 but postponed a portion of that to December 15.

China's government appealed to Trump this week to compromise in deadlocked talks aimed at settling the dispute that has battered exporters on both sides and threatens to tip the global economy into recession.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.