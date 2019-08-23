Take the pledge to vote

News18 » World
1-min read

Trade War Escalates as China Announces Retaliatory Tariffs on US Goods Worth $75 Billion

The announcement came in response to US President Donald Trump's plan to raise tariffs on an additional $300 billion of Chinese imports on September 1, but postponed a portion of that to December 15.

Associated Press

Updated:August 23, 2019, 6:59 PM IST
Trade War Escalates as China Announces Retaliatory Tariffs on US Goods Worth $75 Billion
Image for Representation. (Reuters)
Beijing: China has announced it will raise tariffs on $75 billion of US products in retaliation for President Donald Trump's planned Sept 1 duty increase in a war over trade and technology policy. The official Xinhua News Agency said Friday the tariffs of 10% and 5% take effect on two batches of goods September 1 and December 15 but gave no details on what imports would be affected.

Trump previously announced plans to raise tariffs on an additional $300 billion of Chinese imports on September 1 but postponed a portion of that to December 15.

China's government appealed to Trump this week to compromise in deadlocked talks aimed at settling the dispute that has battered exporters on both sides and threatens to tip the global economy into recession.

