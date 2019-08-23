Trade War Escalates as China Announces Retaliatory Tariffs on US Goods Worth $75 Billion
The announcement came in response to US President Donald Trump's plan to raise tariffs on an additional $300 billion of Chinese imports on September 1, but postponed a portion of that to December 15.
Image for Representation. (Reuters)
Beijing: China has announced it will raise tariffs on $75 billion of US products in retaliation for President Donald Trump's planned Sept 1 duty increase in a war over trade and technology policy. The official Xinhua News Agency said Friday the tariffs of 10% and 5% take effect on two batches of goods September 1 and December 15 but gave no details on what imports would be affected.
Trump previously announced plans to raise tariffs on an additional $300 billion of Chinese imports on September 1 but postponed a portion of that to December 15.
China's government appealed to Trump this week to compromise in deadlocked talks aimed at settling the dispute that has battered exporters on both sides and threatens to tip the global economy into recession.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Prabhas and Raveena Tandon Dance on 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' on Nach Baliye 9
- RCB Rope in Hesson & Katich for IPL 2020, Sack Kirsten and Nehra
- Metz M55G2 4K Android TV Review: So Good, it Should Cost a Lot More Than Rs 42,990
- First Details of The OnePlus TV Confirmed: It Will Have a 55-Inch QLED Panel
- Woman Watching YouTube Video on How to Find Diamonds Finds 3.72-carat Diamond