Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Traditions for a British Royal Birth Include Union Flag Being Flown From Govt Buildings, Gun Salute

Home Secretary Sajid Javid will notify the Lord Mayor of London, while the queen's private secretary informs her governor-generals, her representatives in the 15 other Commonwealth realms where she is head of state.

AFP

Updated:May 6, 2019, 10:38 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Traditions for a British Royal Birth Include Union Flag Being Flown From Govt Buildings, Gun Salute
London: Footmen Stephen Kelly and Sarah Thompson bring out the easel in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace to formally announce the birth of a baby boy to Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, in London, Monday, May 6, 2019. (AP/PTI)
Loading...
London: Prince Harry and Meghan are a modern couple but their first-born child will still be a senior royal. And certain traditions must be respected.

There was a time the home secretary, Britain's interior minister, would have been expected to witness the birth of potential heirs to the throne -- and the new arrival is seventh in line.

Fortunately for Meghan, who gave birth early on Monday, this tradition ended after the birth of the queen's cousin, Princess Alexandra, in 1936.

The public announcement was made on Instagram but Queen Elizabeth II and senior royals would have been the first to be informed.

The family also followed tradition and issue a proclamation signed by royal doctors displayed on an ornate easel in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace.

According to precedent, a cannon is set to be fired across London in celebration and the Union Flag will be flown from government buildings across Britain.

The traditional 21-round gun salute has 20 more rounds if fired from a royal park or palace, and a further 21 from the Tower of London because of its location in the City of London.

All births in England and Wales, regardless of parentage, must be registered within 42 days at the hospital or a local register office.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid will notify the Lord Mayor of London, while the queen's private secretary informs her governor-generals, her representatives in the 15 other Commonwealth realms where she is head of state.

The baby's name was not revealed right away -- Prince Harry said this could happen on Wednesday.

Of William's children, George and Charlotte were named after two days, while Louis' name took four days.

The new baby's title has also not been announced but, unlike William's children, it will not be a prince or princess.

As a boy, the baby could be styled as the Earl of Dumbarton, taking Harry's most senior subsidiary moniker as a courtesy title.

Barring a change in the rules, the baby would only be entitled to the prefix of his royal highness (HRH) upon Charles, the heir to the throne, becoming king.

The baby will be christened as a member of the Church of England, wearing a 2008 replica of the intricate lace and satin gown made for queen Victoria's eldest daughter in 1841. Sixty-two royal babies wore the original.

Like the original, the new robe has a long skirt, elaborate collars and bow.

By tradition, new royal babies are baptised by the Archbishop of Canterbury with water from the River Jordan poured into the traditional silver Lily Font, which is part of the crown jewels.

Royal babies usually have around six godparents, people who agree to support the child, particularly in their faith.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram