Train Hits College Van in Pakistan's Punjab Province, Killing 3, Injuring 9 Students

A passenger train crashed into a college van at an unmanned railway crossing in Pakistan's Punjab province, killing three students and injuring nine others, officials said on Tuesday. The train was on its way from Jaranwala to Lahore. It collided with the college van as there is no railway crossing near Bahrianwala in the province, Geo News reported.

Three students lost their lives and nine others were injured after a train crashed into a college van in the district of Sheikhupura in the province, the report said, citing rescue officials. As soon as the accident was reported, officials from the district administration, rescue engineers and police officials rushed to the spot.

Rescue officials and locals rushed the injured to the emergency room of DHQ Hospital Sheikhupura, where the condition of the three women students is said to be critical. Railway officials say the train service was restored on this route after a gap of two years and that there was no railway crossing at the crash site. The district administration had set up a temporary crossing, but no officials were stationed there.

The van driver fled the scene after the accident, while the people in the area protested at the scene and stopped the train. The Railways SSP said that the accident took place because of the negligence of the driver. A case has been registered against him.

Train accidents are common in Pakistan and dozens of people lose their lives every year. The railways have seen decades of decline due to graft, mismanagement and lack of investment.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.