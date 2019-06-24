Train Plunges After Bridge Collapses in Bangladesh, 5 Killed, At Least 67 Injured

Dhaka: A train plunged into a canal when the bridge it was travelling across gave way, killing five people and injuring 67 more in Bangladesh on Monday.

Officials said part of the bridge collapsed as the express train went over, sending five cars crashing to the ground, with one of them landing in the water.

Scores of people were trapped in the accident at Kalaura, 300 kilometres (185 miles) from Dhaka.

Local people joined fire and police teams in pulling the dead and injured out of the wreckage, Rashidul Hasan, a police superintendent, told AFP.

Regional government administrator Tofael Islam said part of the bridge gave way as the train was crossing.

Twenty-one of the injured were taken to a hospital in Sylhet, the nearest city, in serious condition.

Train services from Dhaka to the northeast were stopped because of the accident.

Train accidents are common in Bangladesh because of poor signaling and rundown tracks.