Trains Shake, Buildings Trumble As Strong Quake Rocks Taiwan | Watch

A strong earthquake of 6.8 magnitude again hit the southeast coast of Taiwan on Sunday. The strong tremors caused by the quake derailed some train carriages and caused a convenience store to collapse, according to a report by the news agency Reuters. However, no casualty has been reported yet.

Several videos are doing rounds on social media, showing the impact of earthquakes as strong jolts rock the sparsely populated southeastern part of the island country. In one such video, a parked train can be seen swaying like a toy model as strong jolts rock the railway station. Several people can also be seen taking shelter near benches.

In another purported video posted by Twitter user SujoyTechie, a construction crane can be seen swinging as earthquake tremors shake the under-construction building.

Watch the Videos here:

Taiwan’s weather bureau said the epicentre was in Taitung county and followed a 6.4 magnitude temblor on Saturday evening in the same area, which also caused no casualties.

A tsunami warning has been issued by Japan as a result of the strong earthquake.

Taiwan’s fire department said two people were trapped in a building housing a convenience store that collapsed in Yuli and two people had been rescued, while three people whose vehicle fell off a damaged bridge were rescued and taken to hospital, according to a report by news agency Reuters.

The Taiwan Railways Administration said three carriages came off the rails at Dongli station in eastern Taiwan after part of the platform canopy collapsed. The fire department said one person was injured.

The quake could be felt across Taiwan, the weather bureau said.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3 magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.

