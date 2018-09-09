GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Transgender in Pakistan Set on Fire, Killed by Four Men for Resisting Sexual Assault

The transgender suffered 80 per cent burn injuries and died while he was being taken to a hospital in Lahore.

PTI

Updated:September 9, 2018, 5:17 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Transgender in Pakistan Set on Fire, Killed by Four Men for Resisting Sexual Assault
Image for Representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Lahore: A transgender in Pakistan died on Saturday after he was set on fire allegedly by four persons when he resisted their attempt to sexually assault him.

The transgender suffered 80 per cent burn injuries and died while he was being taken to a hospital in Lahore.

According to police, the four accused took the transgender to a deserted place near a cab station in Sahiwal district, around 250 kms from Lahore, on Thursday and set him on fire after he resisted their attempt to sexually assault him.

In the north part of Pakistan, transgender community is very unsafe.

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Human Rights Directorate has taken serious notice of the rise in the incidents of violence against transgenders and has directed all departments concerned to share their investigation into the murder of transgender persons recently on a daily basis.

Pakistan's parliament in May last year passed a law guaranteeing basic rights for transgender citizens and outlawing discrimination by both employers and private business owners.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

International Literacy Day: Gul Panag On India's Literacy Rate

International Literacy Day: Gul Panag On India's Literacy Rate

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...