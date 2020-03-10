Transmitted Coronavirus Cases in Singapore Result of Socially Irresponsible Action, Says Minister

Singapore: Singapore's Health Minister Gan Kim Yong on Tuesday said many locally transmitted coronavirus cases in the country "were the result of the socially irresponsible actions of a few individuals" who continued to attend events and activities despite being unwell.

Speaking at a press conference here, Gan said a lot of patients with confirmed coronavirus infection did not minimise social contact despite being aware of the issue.

"To curb the spread of the coronavirus in Singapore, members of the public should avoid social contact and see a doctor early if unwell. About 35 out of the 160 confirmed cases in Singapore so far did not minimise social contact although they had already developed fever or respiratory symptoms, or had not consulted a doctor early when unwell," Gan was quoted as saying in a report by Channel News Asia.

Gan said more than 22% of the people with coronavirus infection continued to work or carried on with their daily routine despite being sick.

Singapore has been making every efforts to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus infection.

Meanwhile, a cruise liner turned away from ports in Malaysia and Thailand due to coronavirus concerns, docked in Singapore on Tuesday morning, with some passengers immediately taken to the Changi Airport by bus for their flights.

The Costa Fortuna berthed at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre as part of a scheduled call after the ship was barred from stopping in Penang and Phuket. This was despite the cruise operator stating there were no suspected coronavirus cases on board.

The ship, however, was carrying dozens of Italian passengers. Italy has the second largest reported cases of coronavirus after China.

Similarly, Singapore's Nanyang Technological University has terminated an international student from a postgraduate course after he breached his 'Stay Home Notice'.