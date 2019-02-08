LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Travel Ban on Venezuela's Guaido Breaches Legal Standards: UN expert

Venezuela's Supreme Court has imposed a travel ban on opposition leader Juan Guaido.

Reuters

Updated:February 8, 2019, 10:00 PM IST
Travel Ban on Venezuela's Guaido Breaches Legal Standards: UN expert
File photo of opposition leader Juan Guaido.
Geneva: A travel ban and asset freeze imposed on Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido by the country's Supreme Court do not respect legal standards, a UN adviser on judicial independence said in on Friday.

"The evidence suggests that the measures against Mr. Guaido have not been adopted in accordance with constitutional requirements, normal legal procedures and international human rights standards,” Diego Garcia-Sayan said in a statement.

Garcia-Sayan is an independent expert or "special rapporteur" mandated by the UN Human Rights Council to investigate the independence of judges and lawyers.



