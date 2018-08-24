English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Scott Morrison is Australia's New PM, Malcolm Turnbull on His Way Out
Scott Morrison won a three-way battle for the leadership of the Liberal party, with outgoing PM Malcolm Turnbull not contesting the party ballot.
File photo of Scott Morrison, the new PM of Australia. (Reuters)
Canberra: Treasurer Scott Morrison will be Australia's new prime minister after winning a three-way battle for the leadership of the Liberal party on Friday, with incumbent Malcolm Turnbull not contesting the party ballot.
There were three contenders in the leadership vote: former home affairs minister Peter Dutton, who narrowly lost a leadership vote against Turnbull on Tuesday, Morrison and Foreign Minister Julie Bishop.
The Liberal party is the senior partner in the ruling conservative coalition that will face an election by May 2019. The Liberal-National government has consistently trailed the opposition Labor party in opinion polls.
If Turnbull resigns from parliament, he would leave the new government facing a by-election for his Sydney seat that could see it lose its one-seat majority. Turnbull said on Thursday he believed that former prime ministers are best out of the parliament.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
