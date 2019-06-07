Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Trial in 2015 Charlie Hebdo Attack Set to Take Place in 2020: Report

The suspects going on trial next year are accused of providing logistical support to the attackers who were responsible for killing 12 people at the satirical magazine's office.

AFP

Updated:June 7, 2019, 8:31 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Trial in 2015 Charlie Hebdo Attack Set to Take Place in 2020: Report
Image for representation.
Loading...

Paris: Suspects linked to the jihadist attacks that struck Paris in January 2015 will stand trial from April to July next year, a legal source said on Friday.

A special Paris criminal court will hear the case against 14 people accused of helping the attackers who killed 17 people in a three-day series of attacks.

The victims included 12 people killed at the offices of the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo by Cherif Kouachi and his brother Said on January 7, 2015.

Over the following two days the third gunman, Amedy Coulibaly, shot dead a young policewoman and killed four people at a Jewish supermarket. All three gunmen were killed by police.

The suspects going on trial next year are accused of providing them with logistical support.The three attackers had claimed allegiance to jihadist groups.

The source told AFP the trial would run from April 20 to July 3, 2020.

Since those killings, more than 250 people have died in a series of jihadist-linked attacks in France. ​

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram