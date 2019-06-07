Trial in 2015 Charlie Hebdo Attack Set to Take Place in 2020: Report
The suspects going on trial next year are accused of providing logistical support to the attackers who were responsible for killing 12 people at the satirical magazine's office.
Image for representation.
Paris: Suspects linked to the jihadist attacks that struck Paris in January 2015 will stand trial from April to July next year, a legal source said on Friday.
A special Paris criminal court will hear the case against 14 people accused of helping the attackers who killed 17 people in a three-day series of attacks.
The victims included 12 people killed at the offices of the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo by Cherif Kouachi and his brother Said on January 7, 2015.
Over the following two days the third gunman, Amedy Coulibaly, shot dead a young policewoman and killed four people at a Jewish supermarket. All three gunmen were killed by police.
The suspects going on trial next year are accused of providing them with logistical support.The three attackers had claimed allegiance to jihadist groups.
The source told AFP the trial would run from April 20 to July 3, 2020.
Since those killings, more than 250 people have died in a series of jihadist-linked attacks in France.
Also Watch
-
ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
Ajmer Residents Lock Water Containers Amidst Rajasthan Heatwave
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
Bank Customers in for a Treat as RBI Makes Online Transfers Free by Removing Charges on NEFT, RTGS
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manish Naggdev Writes Post on Breakup with Srishty Rode, Says She Dumped Him on Phone
- Kolaigaran Movie Review: You Won't Be Able to Guess the Culprit
- Salman Khan's Bharat Proves that Bollywood Wants On-Screen Mothers as Young as Their Sons
- Jio Effect: Vodafone Red Family Plans Offer up to 5 Connections on One Bill Plan
- Threatened and Forced to Change Name, Beef Festival Organisers in Kolkata are Sticking to The Menu
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s