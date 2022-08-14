Tricolour Unfurled from Parachute Thousands of Feet in Air in Russia, Picturesque Jump Gives Goosebumps | WATCH

The Indian Embassy in Russia unfurled the national flag from a parachute in Moscow during the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations ahead of Independence Day.

The embassy shared a video on Twitter, where a skydiver unfurls a tricolour from the parachute in the skies of Russia. The caption with the video reads, “High above in the skies of Russia the Tiranga is unfurled with great pride as we celebrate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav HarGharTiranga campaign.”

The video of 1 minute and 26 seconds captures the picturesque jump of the skydiver as he unfurls the flag thousands of feet above the ground. The skydiver makes dramatic turns in the sky as the tricolour was fluttering.

India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day and various embassies have organised events and cultural programmes to mark the occasion.

The Consul General of India in New York has been organising a cultural festival with photo exhibition, artistic events and concert to mark the occasion.

The country is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav that began on March 12, 2021 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off a march from Sabarmati to Dandi in remembrance of Mahatma Gandhi’s Dandi March on the same day in 1930.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here