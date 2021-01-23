Tropical Cyclone Eloise Makes Landfall In Mozambique, Loses Strength

JOHANNESBURG: Tropical cyclone Eloise made landfall in Mozambique early on Saturday, hitting the coastal city of Beira with huge gusts of wind and heavy rains, but was losing strength as it progressed, a South African weather official said.

“Eloise made landfall around 2:30 a.m. in the morning with wind speeds of 160 kilometres per hour (kph)(99 miles per hour),” Mbazhi Maliage, forecaster at South African Weather Service said.

She said the cyclone had been downgraded to a moderate tropical storm with wind speeds of between 90-100 kph and was expected to weaken further as it enters northern parts of South Africa.

There were reports of flooding and wind-related damage in some parts of Mozambique but the weather department will get an official report of the damage later in the day, Maliage said.

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) late Friday had upgraded the storm, fuelled by the warm Indian Ocean waters of the Mozambique channel, to a tropical cyclone with strength equivalent to a Category Two storm.

Category Two strength – on five-level scale – refers to hurricanes with maximum wind speeds of 154-177 kph.

Around 3,000 people had been evacuated from Buzi district outside of the port city of Beira, Mozambique’s National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction (INGD) said in remarks broadcast on local television on Friday.

The WMO and INGD did not immediately reply to emailed requests for comment.

In March 2019 Beira was ravaged by Cyclone Idai which killed more than 1,000 people across Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe.

Eloise will not be as bad as Idai but will still cause a lot of damage in Mozambique, Maliage said.

“By tomorrow, it will be an overland tropical depression. At that time the speed will be 60 kph,” she said.

