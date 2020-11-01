Tropical Storm Eta Forms In Caribbean, Takes Aim At Nicaragua

Tropical storm Eta formed in the Caribbean on Saturday evening, headed toward the coast of Nicaragua and Honduras, which it is expected to lash with heavy rain and hurricane-strength winds in the coming days, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The Miami-based NHC said that through Thursday evening, Eta’s rains may lead to flooding across parts of Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and Central America. That in turn could spark landslides in areas of higher terrain, it added.

The southern fringe of the island of Hispaniola could also face floods, depending the storm’s progress, the center said.

(Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Sam Holmes and William Mallard)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor