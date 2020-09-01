Tropical Storm Nana Forms, Takes Aim At Central America

MIAMI: Tropical Storm Nana will likely be a hurricane before it strikes the coast of Central America, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tuesday.

Forecasters said people in Honduras, Guatemala, Belize and Mexicos Yucatan Peninsula should closely monitor Nana’s progress. Strong winds, a dangerous storm surge and very heavy rainfall causing flash flooding are likely.

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft crew flew into the storm as it took shape south of Jamaica, recording maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kmh) with higher gusts.

Nana is the earliest 14th named storm on record, beating Nate, which formed on Sept. 6 in 2005. That’s according to Colorado State University professor Phil Klotzbach.

The hurricane center says Nana was moving west at 18 mph (30 kmh) on a path that could damage Central America on Wednesday and Thursday.

