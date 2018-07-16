GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Truck Hits Bus Carrying Wedding Party, Killing 15 Pakistanis

The accident took place before dawn on Monday in the town of Matiarai in southern Sindh province. Local police officials 17 people were injured in the crash and some were in critical condition.

Associated Press

Updated:July 16, 2018, 11:21 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Truck Hits Bus Carrying Wedding Party, Killing 15 Pakistanis
Representative image: Reuters
Karachi: Pakistani police say a trailer truck has hit a parked passenger bus carrying wedding guests on a busy highway near the southern city of Hyderabad, killing at least 15 people.

The accident took place before dawn on Monday in the town of Matiarai in southern Sindh province.

Local police official Mohammad Tahir says 17 people were injured in the crash and some were in critical condition.

He said the negligence of the truck's driver appears to have been the cause of the crash.

TV footage showed badly damaged bus and ambulances transporting bodies and injured to hospitals.

Road accidents are common in Pakistan, where highways and many roads are poorly maintained and traffic laws are widely ignored.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs

'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs

Recommended For You

Photogallery