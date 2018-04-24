English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Truck Runs Over Around a Dozen Pedestrians in Toronto: Police
According to the Toronto police, several pedestrians were injured in the Yonge Street and Finch Avenue area.
Picture for representation.
Montreal: A van ran over pedestrians in central Toronto on Monday, injuring as many as 10 people, police said.
"Update: unknown of extent of injuries, possible 8 - 10 pedestrians struck," Toronto police wrote on Twitter.
A subsequent tweet said it was "too early to confirm the number of pedestrians struck or their injuries." Officers were called to the scene at 1:27 pm (local time), police said, without specifying whether or not the incident was deliberate.
According to local media, at least four people were killed in the incident and the vehicle had fled the scene.
"The area of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue is closed due to this collision," the police said.
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
