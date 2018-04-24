GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Truck Runs Over Around a Dozen Pedestrians in Toronto: Police

According to the Toronto police, several pedestrians were injured in the Yonge Street and Finch Avenue area.

Reuters

Updated:April 24, 2018, 12:04 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Truck Runs Over Around a Dozen Pedestrians in Toronto: Police
Picture for representation.
Montreal: A van ran over pedestrians in central Toronto on Monday, injuring as many as 10 people, police said.

"Update: unknown of extent of injuries, possible 8 - 10 pedestrians struck," Toronto police wrote on Twitter.

A subsequent tweet said it was "too early to confirm the number of pedestrians struck or their injuries." Officers were called to the scene at 1:27 pm (local time), police said, without specifying whether or not the incident was deliberate.

According to local media, at least four people were killed in the incident and the vehicle had fled the scene.

"The area of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue is closed due to this collision," the police said.



Also Watch

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Now Showing: Masand's Verdict On Beyond the Clouds

Now Showing: Masand's Verdict On Beyond the Clouds

Recommended For You