Trudeau Says Canada Blockades Lifted, But 'Emergency is Not Over'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday defended his use of emergency powers to end weeks-long trucker-led protests over Covid restrictions, saying that while the blockades have been lifted, dangerous threats in the country remain.

“This state of emergency is not over," Trudeau said in his first appearance before reporters since authorities at the weekend broke up what the prime minister called “dangerous and unlawful" protests that brought Ottawa to a standstill and blocked border crossings into the United States.

“There continue to be real concerns about the coming days," he added.

