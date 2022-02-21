CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#AssemblyElections#Movies#RohitSharma#Bollywood
Home » News » World » Trudeau Says Canada Blockades Lifted, But 'Emergency is Not Over'
1-MIN READ

Trudeau Says Canada Blockades Lifted, But 'Emergency is Not Over'

Police officers move along a road leading to the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Detroit and Windsor, after clearing demonstrators, during a protest against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates, in Windsor, Ontario, Canada (Image: Reuters)

Police officers move along a road leading to the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Detroit and Windsor, after clearing demonstrators, during a protest against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates, in Windsor, Ontario, Canada (Image: Reuters)

There continue to be real concerns about the coming days, Trudeau said in his first appearance before reporters since authorities at the weekend broke up what the prime minister called 'dangerous and unlawful' protests.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday defended his use of emergency powers to end weeks-long trucker-led protests over Covid restrictions, saying that while the blockades have been lifted, dangerous threats in the country remain.

“This state of emergency is not over," Trudeau said in his first appearance before reporters since authorities at the weekend broke up what the prime minister called “dangerous and unlawful" protests that brought Ottawa to a standstill and blocked border crossings into the United States.

“There continue to be real concerns about the coming days," he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:February 21, 2022, 22:35 IST