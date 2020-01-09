Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Trudeau Speaks With Trump For The Need to De-escalate Middle East Tensions

The two leaders discussed the need for a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the Ukrainian plane crash, and exchanged views on the situation in Iraq and next steps with respect to Iran.

IANS

Updated:January 9, 2020, 12:44 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Trudeau Speaks With Trump For The Need to De-escalate Middle East Tensions
File photo of US President Donald Trump (L) and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R). (Image AP)

Ottawa: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke on Wednesday with US President Donald Trump, according to the Canadian Prime Minister Office. The two leaders discussed the need for a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the Ukrainian plane crash, which killed 176 people including 63 Canadians early Wednesday.

They exchanged views on the situation in Iraq and next steps with respect to Iran and shared concerns for the safety of armed forces and diplomatic personnel serving in the region, and the limited impact of the Iranian missile attack on US bases in Iraq on Tuesday after US airstrike killed an Iranian general last Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

They discussed the need for de-escalation and emphasized the importance of continuing support for stability in Iraq and the ongoing fight against Daesh (Islamic State), said the office.

The two leaders agreed to stay in touch and continue working alongside other members of the international community to promote security and stability in the region, added the office.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram