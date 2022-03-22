Trudeau To Seal Deal With Jagmeet Singh Which Could See Him Stay In Power Till 2025

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau is set to sign a deal with the Canadian outfit New Democratic Party (NDP) led by Jagmeet Singh which will see his Liberal Party of Canada remain in power until 2025.

The NDP MPs will meet later on Monday night to decide on the so-called confidence-and-supply agreement, according to a report by Canadian news agency CBC. Following the agreement, the NDP led by Jagmeet Singh will back the Liberals in confidence votes on several fronts including on the budget related issues presented in the Canadian parliament, according to the report by CBC.

The confidence-and-supply agreement means that an opposition party will support the government on specific measures under specific conditions and will note vote against the government to defeat until a specific period of time.

However, the coming together of both parties is not a formal coalition pact and the NDP MPs will not take up cabinet positions. Trudeau’s party will push reforms associated with national pharma care and dental care programs which the NDP have long advocated for.

Trudeau called a snap election in 2020 hoping to regain the parliamentary majority he lost in 2019 but won 159 of the 338 seats in Canada’s House of Commons which left him 11 shy of the majority-mark. The NDP holds 25 seats and trails both Conservatives and the Quebecois.

Trudeau’s own MPs, according to the CBC report, questioned him on the coalition decision seeking reasons for the move at a time when there was no threat of an election.

Conservative Leader Candice Bergen said that this was an attempt at power grab and a ‘little bit’ more than backdoor socialism. “Canadians did not vote for an NDP government. This is little more than backdoor socialism. Trudeau is truly polarising politics which is what he likes,” Bergen said.

“His answer is to stay in power at all costs including implementing the even harsher and more extreme policies of the NDP. If this NDP-Liberal coalition stands, Canada is in for a very rough ride,” she further added.

