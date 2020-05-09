WORLD

1-MIN READ

Trudeau Warns Premature Reopening Could Send Canada 'Back Into Confinement'

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Reuters)

Canada's death toll rose 3.5% to 4,628 from a day earlier, while cases approached 67,000. Nearly 60% of Canada's deaths have occurred in Quebec, where there are numerous outbreaks in nursing homes.

  • Reuters Winnipeg
  • Last Updated: May 9, 2020, 10:52 PM IST
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned that if provinces move too quickly to reopen their economies, a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic could send Canada "back into confinement this summer."

Trudeau, who represents a Montreal, Quebec riding, said on Saturday that he is concerned about the virus' spread in that province, the country's epicenter.

Canada's death toll rose 3.5% to 4,628 from a day earlier, while cases approached 67,000. Nearly 60% of Canada's deaths have occurred in Quebec, where there are numerous outbreaks in nursing homes.

Although health officials have pointed out a flattening rate of daily cases in many provinces, Trudeau said Canada was "not in the recovery phase yet."

"We are still in the emergency phase . . . The vast majority of Canadians will continue to need to be very careful."

