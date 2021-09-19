Trudeau's Appeals For 'Science to End Pandemic' as Canada Leaders Kick off Final Day of Campaign

The leaders of Canada’s main political parties on Sunday kicked off the final day of campaigning ahead of Monday’s election, with polls indicating that the Liberals of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hold an edge.

Trudeau, 49, called the vote two years early to seek public approval for his left-of-center government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and regain the majority in Parliament that he lost in 2019. He first took power in 2015.

His initial healthy lead vanished amid voter unhappiness with the early call. Polls show that neither the Liberals nor their rival right-leaning Conservatives have anywhere near the 38% public support needed for a majority.

Trudeau, whose government racked up record levels of debt to tackle the pandemic, intends to fly from one end of the country to the other on Sunday, covering some 2,800 miles (4,500 km), in a last-minute bid to rustle up votes.

“We now get to pick the right direction for our country to keep moving forward, or to let Conservatives take us back," Trudeau told a crowd of around 200 volunteers at his first event of the day in Montreal.

In contrast, Conservative leader Erin O’Toole planned to spend the entire day in parliamentary constituencies near Toronto, Canada’s largest city and pivotal for any party seeking to win power.

O’Toole, 48, initially took a lead after hammering Trudeau over what he called an unnecessary a power grab during the fourth wave of COVID-19. But in recent days he has been on the defensive over his opposition to the idea of vaccine mandates.

Trudeau’s Final Appeal

“We do not need a Conservative government that won’t be able to show the leadership on vaccinations and on science that we need to end this," Trudeau told reporters in Montreal.

A senior Liberal campaign official said Trudeau brought momentum going into the final weekend. A string of opinion polls in the final days show the Liberals and Conservatives tied at around 32%.

This favors the Liberals, whose support is focused in large urban centers rich with constituencies. The Conservatives’ support base is in more sparsely populated rural regions and the west of the country.

If Trudeau does come back with another minority, he would most likely depend once again on the left-leaning New Democrats of Jagmeet Singh, who want higher levels of spending.

How Canada’s Elections Affect Indians

The Liberal party under Justin Trudeau has expanded immigration into Canada since 2015, primarily through its Express Entry program, a report has said. Data showed that in 2019, Canada granted permanent residency status to 3.4 lakh people. India remained the largest source country for these immigrants accounting for 25 percent, followed by China (9 percent) and Philippines (8 percent).

Immigrants also accounted for more than 80 percent of Canada’s population growth in 2019 and it was the highest population growth among the G7 nations.

In 2020, when Covid-19 pandemic hit the world, the immigration in Canada dipped 50 percent in comparison to 2019. 1.8 lakh people immigrated in 2020. During the Covid-19 pandemic, it prioritised in-Canada Express Entry candidates and also eased travel restrictions to allow approved permanent residents to enter the country.

However, in 2021, the immigration bounced back as 70,500 individuals granted permanent residency in the first quarter of 2021. It added that with the widespread support for immigration in Canada, immigration isn’t a major political issue in this election. The top issues remain housing affordability, pandemic recovery, healthcare, and climate change.

Conservatives Tout Visa Programme

With the liberals already achieving immigration goals, the Conservative party manifesto does not include immigration targets. Instead, it has proposed to expand the ‘Super Visa’ programme, which allows family members of new Canadians to come to Canada. The move is seen to benefit international students and temporary foreign workers.

With inputs from Reuters.

