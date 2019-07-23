Trump Accepts Imran Khan's Invitation to Visit Pakistan, Says Foreign Minister Qureshi
The visit, if made, will make Trump the sixth US president after George W Bush to visit the South Asian nation after a gap of over a decade.
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on July 22, 2019, in Washington. (Image: AP/PTI)
Washington: Pakistan on Tuesday said US President Donald Trump has accepted Prime Minister Imran Khan's invitation to visit the country.
Bush visited Islamabad in March 2006 when Pakistan was under the military rule of the then president Pervez Musharraf.
Addressing a press conference in Washington, Pakistan's Foreign Minister F M Qureshi said the matters pertaining to the Trump's visit will be agreed upon soon, Pakistani news channel Geo News reported.
The US president has accepted the offer to visit Pakistan upon the invitation extended by Prime Minister Khan, the report said.
Earlier on Monday, the US president, while responding to a question posed by a journalist on whether he would like to visit Pakistan, jibed that Khan had not extended him any invitation but, if given, he would definitely accept it.
"Well, I can't say that yet because, so far, he has not extended me an invitation," Trump said amidst laughter.
"And after today's meeting, maybe he won't. But I have a feeling he might. Yes, I'd love to go Pakistan at the right time," he said.
Dwight David "Ike" Eisenhower was the first of the five American presidents to visit Pakistan in 1959, followed by Lyndon Johnson in 1967, Richard Nixon in 1969, Bill Clinton in 2000 and Bush in 2006. The Pakistani premier is currently on a three-day visit to Washington. He met Trump at the White House on Monday, a meeting which Islamabad hopes would reset the strained bilateral ties between the two nations.
Ties between the US and Pakistan strained after Trump, while announcing his Afghanistan and South Asia policy in August 2017, hit out at Pakistan for providing safe havens to "agents of chaos" that kill Americans in Afghanistan and warned Islamabad that it has "much to lose" by harbouring terrorists.
