Trump Accuses Democrats of Wasting Time with Impeachment 'Bullshit'
The Democrats initiated an impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump last week after a whistleblower report raised concerns that Trump tried to leverage nearly $400 million in US aid in exchange for investigating Biden from Ukraine's leader in July.
File photo of US President Donald Trump.
Washington: President Donald Trump accused the Democratic Party on Wednesday of wasting time on the impeachment probe sparked by the Ukraine scandal engulfing the White House, dismissing the inquiry as "bullshit".
"The Do Nothing Democrats should be focused on building up our Country, not wasting everyone's time and energy on BULLSHIT, which is what they have been doing ever since I got overwhelmingly elected in 2016, 223-306.
"Get a better candidate this time, you'll need it!" Trump repeatedly misstates the Electoral College vote in his 2016 presidential race against Democrat Hillary Clinton.
The official count was 304 to 227.
