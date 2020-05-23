WORLD

1-MIN READ

Trump Administration Discussed Conducting 1st Nuclear Test in US in Decades: Report

US President Donald Trump (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

US President Donald Trump (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The topic surfaced at a meeting of senior officials after accusations from the administration that Russia and China are conducting low-yield nuclear tests.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: May 23, 2020, 1:01 PM IST
The Trump administration discussed last week whether to conduct its first nuclear test explosion since 1992, the Washington Post reported late on Friday, citing a senior official and two former officials familiar with the matter.

The topic surfaced at a meeting of senior officials representing the top national security agencies after accusations from the administration that Russia and China are conducting low-yield nuclear tests, the Washington Post said.

The meeting, however, did not conclude with any agreement to conduct a nuclear test. A decision was ultimately made to take other measures in response to threats posed by Russia and China and avoid a resumption of testing, the report added.

U.S. officials could not be reached immediately for a comment.


