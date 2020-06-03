WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Trump Administration Selects 5 Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates as Finalists: Report

A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Therapeutics, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cambridge, Massachusetts, US, May 18, 2020. (REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Therapeutics, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cambridge, Massachusetts, US, May 18, 2020. (REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

The five companies are Moderna, the combination of Oxford University and AstraZeneca Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co Inc and Pfizer Inc, according to the paper.

Moonmoon Ghosh
  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: June 3, 2020, 10:59 PM IST
Share this:

The Trump administration has selected five companies as the most likely candidates to produce a vaccine for the coronavirus, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing senior officials.

The five companies are Moderna, the combination of Oxford University and AstraZeneca Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co Inc and Pfizer Inc, according to the paper.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading