Trump Administration Selects 5 Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates as Finalists: Report
A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Therapeutics, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cambridge, Massachusetts, US, May 18, 2020. (REUTERS/Brian Snyder)
- Reuters
- Last Updated: June 3, 2020, 10:59 PM IST
The Trump administration has selected five companies as the most likely candidates to produce a vaccine for the coronavirus, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing senior officials.
The five companies are Moderna, the combination of Oxford University and AstraZeneca Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co Inc and Pfizer Inc, according to the paper.
