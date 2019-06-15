Take the pledge to vote

Trump Administration Suspends Trade Complaint Against China

The WTO says it's granted a request to suspend work until December on the complaint that Beijing has failed to safeguard the intellectual property of US companies operating in China.

Associated Press

Updated:June 15, 2019, 9:11 AM IST
Trump Administration Suspends Trade Complaint Against China
National Flags of United States of America (left) and People's Republic of China (right). (File image/ Reuters)
Washington: The Trump administration has suspended a complaint it had made against China to the World Trade Organization, a shift that might signal a slight opening in the administration's trade war with Beijing.

The WTO says it's granted a request to suspend work until December on the administration's complaint that Beijing has failed to safeguard the intellectual property of US companies operating in China a major issue in the trade war.

The Geneva-based WTO weighs disputes between its members, and if a country prevails, it can impose tariffs on imports from the other. President Donald Trump has already imposed tariffs on many Chinese goods.

The WTO's announcement did not say why the administration had made the request, and the US trade representative's office didn't respond to a request for comment.

