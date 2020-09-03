Trump, After Comments On Voting Twice, Says Voters Should Check Mail-in Ballots At The Polls

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said voters should send in their ballots as early as possible ahead of the Nov. 3 election, then go to polls in person to make sure their vote was counted.

Trump, in a series of tweets wrote: “… in order for you to MAKE SURE YOUR VOTE COUNTS & IS COUNTED, SIGN & MAIL IN your Ballot as EARLY as possible. On Election Day, or Early Voting, go to your Polling Place to see whether or not your Mail In Vote has been Tabulated (Counted).”

His statement comes one day after his remarks in North Carolina suggesting people should vote once by mail, then again in person to test the voting system.

