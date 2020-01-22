Trump Agrees US-Iraq 'Economic and Security Partnership', Weeks after US Killing of Qasem Soleimani
US President Donald Trump with Iraq's President Barham Salih in Davos on Wednesday. (Reuters)
The meeting between Trump and his Iraqi counterpart Barham Saleh in Davos was the first since tensions erupted over the US killing of a top Iranian general in Baghdad, sparking an Iraqi parliament call for expulsion of US troops.
Davos: President Donald Trump and his Iraqi counterpart Barham Saleh agreed at a meeting on Wednesday on the need for a continued US military role in the country, the White House said.
The meeting in Davos, Switzerland, was the first since tensions erupted over the US killing of a top Iranian general in Baghdad, sparking an Iraqi parliament call for expulsion of US troops.
"The two leaders agreed on the importance of continuing the United States-Iraq economic and security partnership, including the fight against ISIS," the White House said. "President Trump reaffirmed the United States' unwavering commitment to a sovereign, stable, and prosperous Iraq."