Trump Jumps the Gun on FDA, Says US Has Approved Second Coronavirus Vaccine as Moderna Gets the Nod
This follows a recommendation by an expert panel on Thursday to grant emergency use approval for Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine in the United States. The Food and Drug Administration is expected to issue formal approval Friday.
- Last Updated: December 18, 2020, 18:53 IST
US President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Friday that Moderna Inc's vaccine had been approved and would ship immediately, although the US Food and Drug Administration has made no public announcement yet regarding its decision.
The FDA had not yet authorized emergency use of the vaccine, a Bloomberg reporter said on Twitter, citing the agency. The FDA and Moderna did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
"Moderna vaccine overwhelmingly approved. Distribution to start immediately," Trump said in a post on Twitter.
A panel of outside FDA advisers met to discuss Moderna's vaccine on Thursday and an agency decision was expected as soon as Friday. The panel had endorsed its use with a 20-0 vote, and one abstention, that the vaccine's benefits outweighed its risks.