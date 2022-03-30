Trump Alleges Hunter Biden Received Millions From Russia’s Wealthiest Woman

Amid the ongoing investigation by the Justice Department of the US and the US attorney’s office in Delaware conducts on a laptop owned by Hunter Biden, former US president Donald Trump alleged that Russian oligarch Yelena Baturina provided $3.5 million a decade ago to a company co-founded by US president Joe Biden’s son.

Speaking to news agency Justthenews.com, Trump raised Hunter Biden and Devon Archer’s roles in Ukrainian energy company Burisma once more wanting to know more about the relationship between Hunter and Ukrainian oligarch Nikolai Zlochevsky, the owner of the Burisma Holdings gas company. Hunter Biden was a board member in Burisma.

The Trump administration alleged that Ukrainian officials were involved in widespread corruption. During his presidency, Donald Trump claimed that Hunter Biden used his father’s position to influence his overseas business dealings, especially in Ukraine.

Trump, while speaking to the news agency, urged Russian president Vladimir Putin to help reveal ties between Russian oligarchs and Hunter Biden. “How is it that the mayor of Moscow, his wife, gave the Biden family three and a half million dollars? I think Putin now would be willing to probably give that answer,” Trump said. He was referring to Baturina, wife of then Moscow mayor, Yury Luzhkov.

Possible tax violations, foreign lobbying issues and money laundering are alleged against Hunter Biden. A laptop, which belonged to Hunter Biden, again raised issues for the Biden administration as it contained documents, pictures and emails linking him to Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company.

An email conversation between Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the board of Burisma and Hunter Biden, where the former thanks Joe Biden’s son for arranging a meeting between him and the then vice-president in 2015 has raised suspicions.

The suspicions further cemented when news agency the New York Post pointed out that Joe Biden, then vice-president, allegedly used his position to fire Ukraine’s prosecutor general Viktor Shokin who was looking into allegations of corruption against Burisma.

The news agency also highlighted an incident where Joe Biden boasted to the Council on Foreign Relations that he threatened to withhold a $1 billion US loan guarantee during a December 2015 trip to Kiev if then Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko and prime minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk did not fire Shokin.

