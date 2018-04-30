GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron Planted a Tree. But Where Did it Go?

Amid fervent speculation, France on Sunday came through with an explanation: the tree, now not just a plant but a symbol of US-French relations, had been placed in quarantine.

AFP

Updated:April 30, 2018, 8:09 AM IST
US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron shovel dirt onto a freshly planted oak tree as Brigitte Macron and First Lady Melania Trump watch during a tree planting ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on April 23, 2018. (REUTERS/Steve Holland)
Washington: The photograph was seen around the world: US President Donald Trump and France's Emmanuel Macron, gilded spades in hand, shovelling dirt over a young sapling.

A week ago, at the beginning of Macron's visit to Washington, the French president joined his American counterpart to throw handfuls of soil on the roots of a young oak tree as the their respective first ladies looked on.

It was a symbolic gesture: the tree came from a northern French forest where 2,000 US Marines died during the First World War.

But a few days later, the plant was nowhere to be seen.

Amid fervent speculation, France on Sunday came through with an explanation: the tree, now not just a plant but a symbol of US-French relations, had been placed in quarantine.

"It is a quarantine which is mandatory for any living organism imported into the US," Gerard Araud, French ambassador to America, wrote on Twitter.

"It will be replanted afterwards."

When a follower fired back that the caution seemed a bit late — given that the tree had already been planted — the diplomat went on to confirm that the roots had been enclosed in plastic.

| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
