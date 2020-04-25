WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Trump and Putin Hail 'Trust' and Cooperation on World War II Anniversary

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. (Image : AP)

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. (Image : AP)

The meeting of Soviet and American forces at the Elbe river in Germany on April 25, 1945, is seen as a milestone in World War II, foreshadowing the defeat of the Nazis.

  • AFP Moscow
  • Last Updated: April 25, 2020, 10:23 PM IST
Share this:

Russia and the United States on Saturday commemorated a historic meeting of US and Soviet forces during WWII as an example of how their countries can "build trust and cooperate."

The meeting of Soviet and American forces at the Elbe river in Germany on April 25, 1945, is seen as a milestone in World War II, foreshadowing the defeat of the Nazis.

A joint statement by Russian leader Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump on the 75th anniversary said the Elbe meeting illustrated how the two countries could work together.

It is "an example of how our countries can set aside differences, build trust and cooperate in the name of a common goal", according to a statement published by the Kremlin and White House.

"As we work today to confront the most important challenges of the 21st century, we pay tribute to the valour and courage of all those who fought together to defeat fascism," it added. "Their heroic feat will never be forgotten."

In a video published on Twitter, US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan said the meeting at the Elbe was "a symbol of what we can achieve when we work together for a common cause".

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    18,904

    +989*  

  • Total Confirmed

    24,893

    +1,441*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    5,210

    +396*  

  • Total DEATHS

    779

    +56*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 25 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres