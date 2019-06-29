Trump 'Angry' About Khashoggi’s Murder, But Says 'No One' Blames Saudi Crown Prince
The comments came despite a recent UN expert report that judged it 'inconceivable' Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was unaware of the operation that assassinated Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.
US President Donald Trump meets Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan. (Reuters)
Osaka (Japan): US President Donald Trump said Saturday he is “extremely angry” about the murder of a Saudi journalist but that nobody had “pointed a finger” at the Kingdom's leader.
The comments came despite a recent UN expert report that judged it "inconceivable" Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was unaware of the operation that assassinated Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.
“I'm extremely angry and unhappy about a thing like that taking place" Trump said, when asked about whether he had raised the murder during talks with Prince Mohammed on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Japan's Osaka. But "nobody so far has directly pointed a finger at the future king of Saudi Arabia," Trump added.
"They've taken it very seriously," the US leader insisted, referring to a trial that has been criticised for secrecy and is being conducted largely behind closed doors with even the names of the suspects unknown. "They've been a terrific ally."
Despite the international uproar over the murder, Trump has maintained friendly ties with the crown prince, and showered him with praise during the meeting on Saturday.
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fast & Furious Hobbs & Shaw Final Trailer: Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham Promise Action Packed Treat
- Did the Dalai Lama Just Repeat That His Female Successor Will Have to be 'Attractive'?
- Anand Mahindra Tweets Video of Bottle-Turned Desi Door Stopper, Netizens Hail Indian 'Jugaad'
- Nearly 100 Cars Get Stuck in a Muddy Field, After Google Maps Suggested a Quicker Detour
- Now an F1-Inspired JCB Tractor with a Top-Speed of 166kph - Watch Video
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s