Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Trump 'Angry' About Khashoggi’s Murder, But Says 'No One' Blames Saudi Crown Prince

The comments came despite a recent UN expert report that judged it 'inconceivable' Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was unaware of the operation that assassinated Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

AFP

Updated:June 29, 2019, 3:01 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Trump 'Angry' About Khashoggi’s Murder, But Says 'No One' Blames Saudi Crown Prince
US President Donald Trump meets Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan. (Reuters)
Loading...

Osaka (Japan): US President Donald Trump said Saturday he is “extremely angry” about the murder of a Saudi journalist but that nobody had “pointed a finger” at the Kingdom's leader.

The comments came despite a recent UN expert report that judged it "inconceivable" Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was unaware of the operation that assassinated Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

“I'm extremely angry and unhappy about a thing like that taking place" Trump said, when asked about whether he had raised the murder during talks with Prince Mohammed on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Japan's Osaka. But "nobody so far has directly pointed a finger at the future king of Saudi Arabia," Trump added.

"They've taken it very seriously," the US leader insisted, referring to a trial that has been criticised for secrecy and is being conducted largely behind closed doors with even the names of the suspects unknown. "They've been a terrific ally."

Despite the international uproar over the murder, Trump has maintained friendly ties with the crown prince, and showered him with praise during the meeting on Saturday.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram