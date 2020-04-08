WORLD

1-MIN READ

Trump Appoints All-woman Team as White House Press Secretary and Communication Director

A file photo of US Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany (left). (Reuters)

Kayleigh McEnany, a campaign aide and longtime Trump partisan, will replace Stephanie Grisham, who quit from her post on Tuesday and assumed the role of First Lady Melania Trump's chief of staff.

  • PTI Washington
  • Last Updated: April 8, 2020, 10:26 PM IST
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced Kayleigh McEnany as the new White House press secretary and Alyssa Farah as director of communication -- an all-women team expected to sail him through the ongoing coronavirus crisis and the upcoming presidential elections.

McEnany, a campaign aide and longtime Trump partisan, will replace Stephanie Grisham, who quit from her post on Tuesday and assumed the role of First Lady Melania Trump's chief of staff.

A graduate of Harvard Law School and Georgetown's School of Foreign Service, 31-year-old McEnany is Trump's fourth press secretary following the tenures of Sean Spicer, Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Grisham.

Farah is currently Press Secretary for the Department of Defence. She had also worked for Vice President Mike Pence.

Ben Williamson, currently Senior Advisor to the White House Chief, will work with McEnany and Farah as Senior Communications Advisor.

