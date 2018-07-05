English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Trump Asks Congress to Pass 'Smart, Fast and Reasonable' Immigration Laws
Trump, who just weeks ago said Republicans should stop wasting their time on immigration until after November's elections, alleged that the current laws are resulting in years of litigation.
US President Donald Trump. (Image: Reuters)
Washington: US President Donald Trump on Thursday asked the Congress to pass "smart, fast and reasonable" immigration laws, which promotes legal immigration and prevents those crossing the border illegally.
"Congress must pass smart, fast and reasonable Immigration Laws now, Trump tweeted as the immigration reform is stuck in the Congress because of the sharp political differences between the Republicans who hold the majority and the opposition Democrats.
Trump, who just weeks ago said Republicans should stop wasting their time on immigration until after November's elections, alleged that the current laws are resulting in years of litigation.
"Law Enforcement at the Border is doing a great job, but the laws they are forced to work with are insane. When people, with or without children, enter our Country, they must be told to leave without our...," he said.
"Country being forced to endure a long and costly trial. Tell the people 'OUT,' and they must leave, just as they would if they were standing on your front lawn. Hiring thousands of 'judges' does not work and is not acceptable - only Country in the World that does this!" Trump tweeted.
The Congress has failed to pass immigration bills this year.
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
