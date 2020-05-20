WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Trump Blames Chinese 'Incompetence' for 'Mass Worldwide Killing' during Coronavirus Pandemic

US President Donald Trump (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

US President Donald Trump (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The early morning tweet, which also referred to an unidentified "wacko in China", was the latest heated rhetoric from the White House where Donald Trump is making attacks on Beijing a centerpiece of his November reelection bid.

  • AFP Washington
  • Last Updated: May 20, 2020, 6:32 PM IST
Share this:

President Donald Trump again lashed out at China on Wednesday over the coronavirus pandemic, blaming Beijing for "mass Worldwide killing".

The early morning tweet, which also referred to an unidentified "wacko in China", was the latest heated rhetoric from the White House where Trump is making attacks on Beijing a centerpiece of his November reelection bid.

"It was the 'incompetence of China', and nothing else, that did this mass Worldwide killing," the president tweeted.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading