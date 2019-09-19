Trump, Boris Johnson Discuss Need for 'United Diplomatic Response' on Saudi Oil Attack
A White House spokesman said in a statement the two leaders 'reaffirmed the value of the special relationship in addressing shared security concerns, most notably Iran's destabilising behaviour'.
File photo of US President Donald Trump shaking hands with British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson as they take part in a session on reforming the United Nations at U.N. Headquarters in New York on September 18, 2017. (Reuters Image)
London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. President Donald Trump condemned last weekend's attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities and discussed the need for a united diplomatic response in a telephone call on Wednesday, Johnson's office said.
"They condemned the attacks and discussed the need for a united diplomatic response from international partners," a statement said. "They also spoke about Iran and agreed that they must not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon."
A White House spokesman said in a statement the two leaders "reaffirmed the value of the special relationship in addressing shared security concerns, most notably Iran's destabilising behaviour".
