Trump Calls for Delaying 2020 Presidential Election Citing Possible Mail-in Voting Fraud

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday called for delaying the 2020 presidential election, citing possible mail-in voting fraud.

This is the first time Trump has floated a "delay" to November's presidential election as he made unsubstantiated allegations that increased mail-in voting will result in fraud.

The dates of federal elections -- the Tuesday after the first Monday in November -- are enshrined in federal law and would require an act of Congress to change. The Constitution makes no provisions for a delay to the January 20, 2021, presidential inauguration.

"With Universal Mail-In Voting (not absentee voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA," Trump said in a tweet.

"It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???" he said.

There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud through mail-in voting, even in states with all-mail votes.

Five states already rely exclusively on mail-in ballots and they say they have necessary safeguards in place to ensure that a hostile foreign actor doesn't disrupt the vote. Election security experts say that all forms of voter fraud are rare, including absentee balloting.

Trump has increasingly sought to cast doubt on November's election and the expected surge in mail-in and absentee voting as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump has called remote voting options the "biggest risk" to his reelection. His campaign and the Republican Party have sued to combat the practice, which was once a significant advantage for the GOP.

Last month, Trump told supporters in Arizona, "This will be, in my opinion, the most corrupt election in the history of our country."

