Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Trump Calls for Trial by Senate if Democrats-Controlled House of Representatives Impeach Him

The Democrats are alleging that Trump's call with his Ukrainian counterpart was irregular and inappropriate and abuse of his office for political gain.

Updated:November 22, 2019, 11:45 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Trump Calls for Trial by Senate if Democrats-Controlled House of Representatives Impeach Him
File photo of US President Donald Trump.

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday said he wanted a trial by the Senate if the House of Representatives went ahead and impeached him.

The democratic-controlled House of Representatives are conducting public hearings on the impeachment proceedings against President Trump for allegedly abusing his office for political gain in the run up to the 2020 presidential election.

The impeachment hearings are an effort by Democrats to establish whether Trump withheld US military aid to Ukraine to pressure the country's President Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing a corruption inquiry into Joe Biden, Trump's leading Democratic rival in the poll.

The Democrats are alleging that Trump's call with his Ukrainian counterpart was irregular and inappropriate and abuse of his office for political gain. "I want a trial," Trump told Fox News in a telephonic interview.

Trump said that his telephonic conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart, which has become basis to initiate the impeachment proceedings against him, was a perfect conversation.

Trump said that he has done nothing wrong and slammed Congressman Adam Schiff, Chairman of the House Select Committee on Intelligence.

"Adam Schiff is a sick puppy. Now, what you're going to see, I predict, it will be perhaps the biggest scandal in the history of our country, a political scandal, he said during the interview.

Trump said he has helped Ukraine much more than his predecessor Barack Obama.

Even look at what I've done for Ukraine by giving them tank busters, by giving them stuff, and Obama would send pillows and sheets, he wouldn't send anything else. The whole thing -- now, Schiff, remember this, he makes it all up. He's sick. There's something wrong with him, he said.

Trump alleged that Schiff made up his phone call. He made it up. He made up a phone call and then when I released it everybody was embarrassed. And crazy Nancy Pelosi, who, by the way, is going to go down as the worst speaker in the history of the House of Representatives, hasn't done anything. She cannot do anything, he said.

Trump also refuted the accusation that he is using aid, taxpayer dollars, to attack Biden.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram