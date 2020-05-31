Trump Calls Overnight Unrest over George Floyd's Murder 'Work of Rioters, Looters and Anarchists'

US President Donald Trump on Saturday denounced overnight violence in the city of Minneapolis as the work of "looters and anarchists" as protesters across the country decried the death of African-American George Floyd in the hands of police.

"The death of George Floyd on the streets of Minneapolis was a grave tragedy," Trump said from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida where he watched the liftoff of a crewed space flight, adding that Floyd's memory had been dishonored by "rioters, looters and anarchists."

Clashes broke out and major cities imposed curfews as America began another night of unrest Saturday with angry demonstrators ignoring warnings from President Donald Trump that his government would stop violent protests over police brutality "cold."

Los Angeles, Atlanta and Philadelphia were among several cities to order people to stay indoors after thousands took to streets nationwide to protest the death of an African American man during an arrest in Minneapolis on Monday.

George Floyd, who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, has become a fresh symbol of police brutality against blacks and sparked civil unrest not seen in the United States for years.