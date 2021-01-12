Trump Calls Speech Before Congress Storming 'Totally Appropriate', Says Social Media Clampdown a Mistake

President Donald Trump denied Tuesday that his speech last week to thousands of supporters, encouraging them to march on Congress, had anything to do with violence that broke out shortly after.

"They've analyzed my speech in my words and my final paragraph, my final sentence, and everybody to the tee just thought it was totally appropriate," Trump told reporters before flying out for a trip to Texas.

On January 6 he told a large crowd in Washington that the presidential election was stolen and that they should march on Congress and show "strength." The crowd broke into Congress and forced frightened lawmakers to abandon a ceremony putting the legal stamp on Democrat Joe Biden's election win.

Trump further said that social media giants like Twitter and Facebook have made a "catastrophic mistake" in banning him after his incendiary comments to a crowd before it invaded Congress.

"They are making a catastrophic mistake... They're dividing and divisive and they're showing something that I've been predicting for a long time," Trump told reporters before leaving on a trip to Texas.