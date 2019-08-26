Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Trump Calls Trade Talks With China 'More Meaningful', But Taunts Them Over Job Loses

President Donald Trump said that the United States was doing well, while China was 'losing millions of jobs'.

AFP

Updated:August 26, 2019, 4:42 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Trump Calls Trade Talks With China 'More Meaningful', But Taunts Them Over Job Loses
File photo of US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. File Photo: AP)
Loading...

Biarritz (France): President Donald Trump on Monday said trade talks with China were "more meaningful than at any time" because the United States was doing well while China was "losing millions of jobs".

"I think anything is possible," Trump said when asked about what he would do next in his trade war with Beijing. "I can say we are having very meaningful talks, much more meaningful, I would say, than at any time.

"I think, for the most part, it's because we are doing very well. China is a great country, I consider President Xi (Jinping) to be a great leader," he added during a press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. "Look, they are losing millions and millions of jobs, they're going to other countries and if I was them, I'd want to make a deal."

Earlier, Trump said Chinese officials had made contact on Saturday evening and said "let's get back to the table. So we'll be getting back to the table." The United States is trying to force China into deep reforms of its trading model to end the theft of intellectual property, lower subsidies and open up Chinese markets to US companies.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram