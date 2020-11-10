News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Donald Trump's Campaign Adviser David Bossie Tests Positive for Covid-19: Source

File photo of Donald Trump speaking at the White House. (AP)

David Bossie, who has been tasked with leading President Donald Trump's postelection legal challenges, has tested positive for coronavirus.

The adviser charged with leading President Donald Trump’s post-election legal challenges, David Bossie, has tested positive for COVID-19, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Bossie, a prominent conservative activist who leads advocacy group Citizens United, tested positive on Sunday, joining White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Housing Secretary Ben Carson as victims of the latest coronavirus outbreak to touch the White House. Bossie was picked to lead the legal challenges to Trump’s election loss.


