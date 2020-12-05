Next Story
Trump Campaign Says It Has Filed Election Lawsuit In Georgia State Court
The campaign of President Donald Trump says it has filed a lawsuit in Georgia state court seeking to invalidate the presidential election results there the latest in a series of legal challenges intended to reverse his loss to Presidentelect Joe Biden.
- Reuters
- Last Updated: December 05, 2020, 04:00 IST
WASHINGTON: The campaign of President Donald Trump says it has filed a lawsuit in Georgia state court seeking to invalidate the presidential election results there – the latest in a series of legal challenges intended to reverse his loss to President-elect Joe Biden.
In a statement, the Trump administration has said that the lawsuit would include sworn statements from Georgia residents alleging fraud.
The Trump camp has filed a slew of lawsuits across the United States in a flailing bid to turn his defeat in the Nov. 3 election into a victory. Almost all of them have been rejected by the courts.
