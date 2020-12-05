News18 Logo

    Trump Campaign Says It Has Filed Election Lawsuit In Georgia State Court

    WASHINGTON: The campaign of President Donald Trump says it has filed a lawsuit in Georgia state court seeking to invalidate the presidential election results there – the latest in a series of legal challenges intended to reverse his loss to President-elect Joe Biden.

    In a statement, the Trump administration has said that the lawsuit would include sworn statements from Georgia residents alleging fraud.

    The Trump camp has filed a slew of lawsuits across the United States in a flailing bid to turn his defeat in the Nov. 3 election into a victory. Almost all of them have been rejected by the courts.

    Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

