Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Trump Cancels Poland Trip as Hurricane Dorian Barrels Down to Florida

Hurricane Dorian is expected to hit Florida coast by Monday with torrential rain and windspeed of 209 km per hour. Trump was scheduled to leave for Poland on Friday.

PTI

Updated:August 30, 2019, 7:20 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Trump Cancels Poland Trip as Hurricane Dorian Barrels Down to Florida
File photo of US President Donald Trump.
Loading...

Washington: US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he is cancelling his weekend trip to Poland so that he can spend time in the country as hurricane Dorian barrels down to Florida.

"To ensure that all resources of the federal government are focused on the arriving storm, I have decided to send our Vice President, Mike Pence, to Poland this weekend, in my place," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"It's something very important for me to be here. The storm looks like it could be a very, very big one indeed. And Mike will be going," he said.

Hurricane Dorian is expected to hit Florida coast by Monday with torrential rain and windspeed of 209 km per hour.

Trump was scheduled to leave for Poland on Friday. He spoke to Polish President Andrzej Duda to inform him about cancelling the visit.

"I've just spoken to President Duda of Poland, and expressed to him my warmest wishes and the wishes of the American people. Our highest priority is the safety and security of the people in the path of the hurricane. And I will be rescheduling my trip to Poland in the near future," Trump said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram