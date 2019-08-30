Trump Cancels Poland Trip as Hurricane Dorian Barrels Down to Florida

Washington: US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he is cancelling his weekend trip to Poland so that he can spend time in the country as hurricane Dorian barrels down to Florida.

"To ensure that all resources of the federal government are focused on the arriving storm, I have decided to send our Vice President, Mike Pence, to Poland this weekend, in my place," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"It's something very important for me to be here. The storm looks like it could be a very, very big one indeed. And Mike will be going," he said.

Hurricane Dorian is expected to hit Florida coast by Monday with torrential rain and windspeed of 209 km per hour.

Trump was scheduled to leave for Poland on Friday. He spoke to Polish President Andrzej Duda to inform him about cancelling the visit.

"I've just spoken to President Duda of Poland, and expressed to him my warmest wishes and the wishes of the American people. Our highest priority is the safety and security of the people in the path of the hurricane. And I will be rescheduling my trip to Poland in the near future," Trump said.

