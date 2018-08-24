English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Donald Trump Abruptly Cancels Mike Pompeo’s North Korea Trip, Blasts China
US President Donald Trump on Friday announced the cancellation of his top diplomat's upcoming visit to North Korea, while taking a swipe at China over efforts to disarm the nuclear state.
U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un stop to talk with the media as they walk from their lunch at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island in Singapore. (Image: AP)
Loading...
US President Donald Trump on Friday pulled the plug on a weekend trip to North Korea by his top diplomat, while taking a swipe at China over efforts to disarm the nuclear state.
"I have asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo not to go to North Korea, at this time, because I feel we are not making sufficient progress with respect to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," Trump said by tweet.
"Additionally, because of our much tougher Trading stance with China, I do not believe they are helping with the process of denuclearization as they once were (despite the UN Sanctions which are in place)," Trump said.
In another tweet, the president added Pompeo would still head to North Korea "in the near future," saying this would likely occur when the US-China trading relationship is "resolved."
"In the meantime I would like to send my warmest regards and respect to Chairman Kim. I look forward to seeing him soon!" Trump said.
Pompeo on Thursday had said he would return to North Korea next week for the next stage in ensuring the "final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea."
The trip would have been Pompeo's fourth to North Korea, and the second since a historic summit on June 12 between Trump and the country's strongman leader Kim Jong Un.
Trump, who relishes unpredictability in negotiating, had at one point canceled that summit, citing North Korea's "open hostility."
But he soon backtracked and the summit went ahead.
Also Watch
"I have asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo not to go to North Korea, at this time, because I feel we are not making sufficient progress with respect to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," Trump said by tweet.
"Additionally, because of our much tougher Trading stance with China, I do not believe they are helping with the process of denuclearization as they once were (despite the UN Sanctions which are in place)," Trump said.
In another tweet, the president added Pompeo would still head to North Korea "in the near future," saying this would likely occur when the US-China trading relationship is "resolved."
"In the meantime I would like to send my warmest regards and respect to Chairman Kim. I look forward to seeing him soon!" Trump said.
Pompeo on Thursday had said he would return to North Korea next week for the next stage in ensuring the "final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea."
The trip would have been Pompeo's fourth to North Korea, and the second since a historic summit on June 12 between Trump and the country's strongman leader Kim Jong Un.
Trump, who relishes unpredictability in negotiating, had at one point canceled that summit, citing North Korea's "open hostility."
But he soon backtracked and the summit went ahead.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
-
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
-
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Saturday 18 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Legendary Boxer Muhammad Ali’s 1976 Alfa Romeo Spider Up For Auction
- Turns Out the Rumour is True: Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi Announce Pregnancy With Adorable Pics
- Ghoul Review: Radhika Apte Braves the Unimaginable in this Netflix Show
- ATM Guard Who Teaches Slum Kids in Dehradun is Going Viral for All the Right Reasons
- Time Magazine Releases Its First List of Top 100 Places in the World
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...